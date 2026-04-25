Load shedding: Taleb’s farm costs rising, production falling

The poultry industry is facing a disaster due to the ongoing fuel and electricity crisis in the country. Particularly marginal farmers in rural areas are struggling to sustain their businesses due to load shedding and high fuel prices.

Abu Taleb was found at his home on Friday afternoon. To explain the current situation, he took this correspondent to one of his poultry farms in nearby Sohadia village. There, it was seen that there was no electricity. Two generators were running continuously. Taleb said that since a storm last Wednesday, there had been no electricity until Friday afternoon. In addition, regular load shedding continues.

Taleb also spoke about difficulties in buying fuel, saying, “To run generators, we are not getting diesel. We don’t get fuel even after standing in queue at the filling stations. We have been forced to buy fuel from outside at Tk 30 to Tk 50 more per litre.”