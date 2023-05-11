Two killed, three burnt critically as oil tanker catches fire in Kirtonkhola

Two were killed and three others burnt critically as a fire broke out at an oil tanker in Kirtonkhola river near Barishal city.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sadhin, 24, and Babul Kanda Das, 64, employees of the tanker while the engineer Kutub Uddin, 50, assistant engineer Md Kamal and employee Asharf, 55, suffered burns critically.

All were admitted to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Now, the process of taking them to Dhaka for better treatment is underway.

More to follow...