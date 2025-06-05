Eid travellers face gridlock, higher fares on Dhaka-Aricha highway

Thousands of holidaymakers, particularly readymade garment workers, faced severe traffic congestion, inflated fares and overcrowded transport options on Thursday as they departed from Savar and nearby industrial areas ahead of Eid.

Heavy traffic gridlock was reported from morning to noon on the Dhaka-Aricha and Nabinagar-Chandra highways due to an overwhelming surge in vehicle and passenger numbers.

The situation worsened further due to continuous rainfall since the morning, compounding the hardship of travellers.

Taking advantage of the Eid rush, transport workers were allegedly charging extra fares, forcing passengers to pay well above the regular rates.

Many commuters were seen booking seats by offering higher payments just to secure a spot.