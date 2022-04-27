Satkhira BCL leader expelled for abducting, torturing youth

Around evening, Tonmoy was rescued from the college and was taken to Tala Hospital.

"As I went to lodge a complaint at Tala police station, one of the accused's father called me and threatened me not to do it," said Azizur Rahman.

Tonmoy' s father suspected the accused wanted to snatch the new motorcycle he bought for Tonmoy.

"All his kidnappers were BCL activists and the room they took him to seemed like a torture cell in the Tala College student dormitory," Tonmoy's father said.