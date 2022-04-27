Satkhira BCL leader expelled for abducting, torturing youth

Meanwhile, the complaint lodged by victim's father Sheikh Azizur Rahman has been recorded as a case at Tala police station but none of the absconding accused had been held yet, said Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Tala police station.
On Sunday, Shoeb Aziz Tonmoy, 20, a university admission test examinee from Jatpur village in the Sadar upazila was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by some BCL men at Tala Government College.
Tonmoy's father Azizur Rahman accused Syed Akib, 25, organizing secretary of Upazila BCL, Soumitra Chakraborty, 32, organizing secretary of Upazila Sramik League, and BCL members JR Sumon, 25, Joy, 24, and Nahid Hasan Utsho of being involved with the incident.
Azizur Rahman said Nahid, who was an acquaintance of Tonmoy, asked him to come in front of Tala Government College around 1am and from there the alleged BCL members took him inside a room in the college.
"They had beaten him, shaved his head, and recorded a video of him after removing his clothes. At one point they called my wife and asked for Tk 2 lakh as ransom, claiming they kidnapped Tonmoy. She heard Tonmoy's cries over the phone call," said Tonmoy's father.
Around evening, Tonmoy was rescued from the college and was taken to Tala Hospital.
"As I went to lodge a complaint at Tala police station, one of the accused's father called me and threatened me not to do it," said Azizur Rahman.
Tonmoy' s father suspected the accused wanted to snatch the new motorcycle he bought for Tonmoy.
"All his kidnappers were BCL activists and the room they took him to seemed like a torture cell in the Tala College student dormitory," Tonmoy's father said.