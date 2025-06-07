Eid-ul-Azha congregation held at Kishoreganj’s historic ‘Sholakia’ Eidgah

The 198th Eid-ul-Azha congregation at Sholakia Eidgah, one of the largest Eid gatherings in the country, was held at 9am on Saturday under tight security measures.

Devotees from near and far began arriving at the vast ground from early morning, carrying prayer mats in groups to participate in the congregation. The Eid prayers were led by Mufti Abul Khayer Mohammad Saifullah, the Khatib of Boro Bazar Jame Mosque.

Following the prayer, the Eid ‘Khutba’ was Delivered , and special prayers were offered seeking peace and prosperity for Bangladesh and the Muslim Ummah.

To facilitate the arrival of worshippers from distant areas, the railway authorities operated two special trains under the name ‘Sholakia Special’—one from Mymensingh and another from Bhairab.

For security reasons, attendees were only allowed to carry prayer mats, caps, and face masks into the ground.