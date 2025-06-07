Eid-ul-Azha congregation held at Kishoreganj’s historic ‘Sholakia’ Eidgah
The 198th Eid-ul-Azha congregation at Sholakia Eidgah, one of the largest Eid gatherings in the country, was held at 9am on Saturday under tight security measures.
Devotees from near and far began arriving at the vast ground from early morning, carrying prayer mats in groups to participate in the congregation. The Eid prayers were led by Mufti Abul Khayer Mohammad Saifullah, the Khatib of Boro Bazar Jame Mosque.
Following the prayer, the Eid ‘Khutba’ was Delivered , and special prayers were offered seeking peace and prosperity for Bangladesh and the Muslim Ummah.
To facilitate the arrival of worshippers from distant areas, the railway authorities operated two special trains under the name ‘Sholakia Special’—one from Mymensingh and another from Bhairab.
For security reasons, attendees were only allowed to carry prayer mats, caps, and face masks into the ground.
A large number of volunteers and several medical teams were deployed at the venue to assist the devotees.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizabe Rahman said, “The 198th Eid-ul-Azha congregation at Sholakia was held with the participation of thousands of devotees.”
As per tradition, gunshots were fired as a signal before the prayer began—three shots 15 minutes prior, two shots 10 minutes before, and a final shot five minutes ahead of the prayer.
Superintendent of Police for Dhaka Range, Mohammad Kazem Uddin, said that a multi-layered security system was in place during the event, comprising two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with personnel from the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar.
Additionally, plainclothes intelligence officers maintained vigilance, while CCTV cameras, watch towers, and police drones monitored the venue and its entry points.
The Sholakia Eidgah was established in 1950 on seven acres of land, 4.35 acres of which were endowed by Dewan Mannan Dad Khan, a descendant of Dewan Hazrat Khan, the sixth-generation successor of the Masnad-e-Ala Isa Kha.
According to local sources, the first Eid congregation at the ground was held in 1828, attended by around 125,000 worshippers—earning it the name ‘Showa Lakhia’, which eventually evolved into ‘Sholakia’.