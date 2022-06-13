SBMCH surgeon relieved of duty as gauze found in patient’s abdomen

At the same time, show-cause notices were served against two staff nurses of the hospital, who were present during the surgery, SBMCH director Saiful Islam said.
The hospital director also informed the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take further action in this regard.
A three-member probe committee was formed on 22 May, headed by Nazimul Haque, head of surgery department. Khurshid Jahan, head of the gynecology department, and Moniruzzaman Shaheen, assistant director of the hospital were two other members of the committee.
Surgeon Tarek was relieved of duty on Saturday after the probe report was submitted.
According to hospital sources, victim Sharmin Akter Sheela of Nalchhiti upazila in Jhalakathi district gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital on 16 April. The surgeon left the gauze inside her abdomen during C-section that day.
A few days later, when Sharmin’s physical condition began to deteriorate due to an infection she was readmitted to the hospital.
Head of the surgery department of the hospital Nazimul Haque said a gauze inside Sharmin's abdomen was detected after an examination which was surgically removed on 22 May.