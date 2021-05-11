Schoolgirl found dead in Sylhet

Police found the hanging body of a ninth-grader from the living room of a flat in Surma residential area of Sylhet’s Akhalia on Monday, reports UNB.

She lived with her parents in the apartment.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station SM Abu Farhad said the hanging body of the 16-year-old girl was recovered from a house in Akhalia. She is thought to have committed suicide.

A broken piece of glass was also found next to the body. She tried to write something with the broken glass before committing suicide, he said.

The body was being sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.