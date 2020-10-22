Section 144 imposed in Thakurgaon temple area

He said there had been a dispute between Sonaton Hindu and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) followers over a piece of land of Roshik Roy Ziu temple.

A fierce clash had taken place at the temple premises on 18 September 2009 over the issue that left one Fhulbabu dead.

Tensions escalated in the area again among the two groups over the preparation of Durga Puja on Tuesday which forced the local administration to impose the emergency section.