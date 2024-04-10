One killed, 30 injured as fire breaks out at RFL Industrial Park in Habiganj

A woman was killed and 30 others were injured in a fire that broke out at PRAN-RFL Habiganj Industrial Park on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Police super Akhtar Hossain said, the woman worker died after she jumped off the roof toescape the fire.

The fire broke out at the park's building number 13 chips factory in Alipur area of Shayestaganj upazila around 1:30pm.

Sultan Mahmud, senior station officer of Habiganj fire service, said six units from Habiganj, Shaistaganj and Madhabpur stations are working to control the fire.