Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital interns call off strike

The medical interns at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal have joined, work calling off their indefinite strike in the small hours of Friday, said the interns’ association.

The leaders of the association told Prothom Alo that they have joined work as the authorities of SBMCH assured them of taking action to address their grievances.

However, they warned the authorities of announcing tougher programmes if action was not taken within Friday noon.

Earlier, on Thursday, the medical interns announced an indefinite work abstention demanding punishment of assistant registrar Masud Khan for irregularities.