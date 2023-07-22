Nothing will be gained through conspiracy: Home minister to BNP

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that the government can only be changed through elections.

Directing his message to the opposition and in particular the BNP, he said nothing will be gained by plotting a conspiracy.

The minister said this while inaugurating the Police Investigation Center and Liberation War Mural in Manikganj's Harirampur upazila on Saturday.

He also said that seeking help from foreigners would not be fruitful for BNP, and predicted that the party would be left alone soon.

"They (foreigners) will also realize very soon that they (BNP) have moved away from the people," he said.