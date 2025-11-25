2 children found throat-slit, wife found hanging at army soldier’s home in Bogura

Police have recovered the bodies of two children with their throats slit and the hanging body of their mother from the home of an army soldier who had returned home on leave in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura. The bodies were discovered around 9:00 am today, Tuesday, from the bedroom of a house in Khalishakandi village of Khotta Para Union in the upazila.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sadia Mustarim, 28, daughter of Mofazzal Hossain of Bhandar Paikar village in Bogura Sadar upazila. Among Sadia’s two children, daughter Saifa was three years old, and son Saif was seven months old, reports the police.