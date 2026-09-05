Bodies of couple found in locked room, dead foetus found nearby

Police have recovered the bodies of a husband and wife, along with a dead foetus, from a locked room in a building in Ashulia, Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Police initially suspect that the couple may have been murdered.

The bodies were recovered around 2:30 am on Friday from a room on the first floor of a four-storey building in the Madhya Jamgora area.

The deceased are identified as Nazma Akter, 33, of Boro Magura Pakpara, and her husband, Alamgir Hossain, 42, from the Palashbari area in Dinajpur’s Nawabganj upazila.