Anti-quota protesters block Dhaka-Rajshahi rail route

Students of Rajshahi University laid siege to Dhaka-Rajshahi rail line demanding reinstatement of the circular that abolished quota system in the government jobs.

The students blocked the rail line at 12 noon near the faculty of agriculture on the campus. The blockade stopped vehicular movement in the road near the rail line.

The RU students started to gather on Paris Road bringing processions from residential halls at 11 in the morning. They brought out a procession at 11:20am that paraded different streets on the campus. Later the demonstrators laid siege to the rail line. The students were positioned there till this report was filed at around 1:00pm.