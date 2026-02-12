Democracy’s journey begins anew in Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul after casting vote
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, candidate for the Thakurgaon-1 (Sadar) constituency and secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has cast his vote. After casting vote at the Thakurgaon Government Girls’ High School polling centre today, Thursday morning, he said, “This election will determine the future of Bangladesh and the direction of its politics. Today, the journey of democracy begins anew in Bangladesh.”
Shortly after 7:30 am, Mirza Fakhrul arrived at the Thakurgaon Government Girls’ High School premises. He then entered the polling station and cast his vote. Accompanying him were his wife Rahat Ara Begum, his two daughters Shamaruh Mirza and Mirza Safaruh, his younger brother and Thakurgaon district BNP president Mirza Faisal Amin, as well as other family members.
After casting his vote, Mirza Fakhrul said, “After 15 years, with the end of fascist rule and by the grace of Allah, we are finally having a parliamentary election in this country. An auspicious day has arrived. This election is extremely important in the nation’s history. It will determine the future of Bangladesh and the direction of its politics.”
“Today, democracy’s journey begins anew in Bangladesh. We hope this path will smoothly guide the lives, politics and economy of the people of Bangladesh towards their desired goals in the days ahead,” he added.
The BNP secretary general further said, “We are deeply delighted today. This day has dawned after overcoming many obstacles, much bloodshed and immense sacrifice. The people of this country have had to make great sacrifices for this day.”
He said the BNP’s late Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away after a long struggle. Millions of people were subjected to police repression, disappeared or killed. In July 2024, nearly 2,000 students, common people, farmers and workers lost their lives. After such sacrifices, this election is taking place. He expressed hope that the election would be free, fair, impartial, peaceful, and it would mark the beginning of a new chapter for Bangladesh.
According to the district election office, there are 511,629 registered voters in the Thakurgaon-1 constituency. Three candidates are contesting the seat: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir of the BNP, Delawar Hossain of Jamaat-e-Islami and Khademul Islam of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.