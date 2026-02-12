Democracy’s journey begins anew in Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul after casting vote

After casting his vote, Mirza Fakhrul said, “After 15 years, with the end of fascist rule and by the grace of Allah, we are finally having a parliamentary election in this country. An auspicious day has arrived. This election is extremely important in the nation’s history. It will determine the future of Bangladesh and the direction of its politics.”

“Today, democracy’s journey begins anew in Bangladesh. We hope this path will smoothly guide the lives, politics and economy of the people of Bangladesh towards their desired goals in the days ahead,” he added.

The BNP secretary general further said, “We are deeply delighted today. This day has dawned after overcoming many obstacles, much bloodshed and immense sacrifice. The people of this country have had to make great sacrifices for this day.”