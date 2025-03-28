Sarjis faces questions from BNP leader after meeting with officials at UNO office

Chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the northern region, Sarjis Alam came under fire from a BNP leader after holding a meeting with government officials in the conference room of Atwari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in Panchagarh.

These two leaders engaged in a heated argument on the Upazila Parishad premises over the meeting held on Thursday afternoon. Officials from various government departments of the upazila were seen standing by during their argument.

A video of the row between Sarjis Alam and the BNP leader named Matiur Rahman went viral on social media on Thursday evening. Matiur Rahman is said to be a member of the current convening committee of the Atwari Upazila BNP and a former organising secretary.

Reportedly Sarjis Alam went to the office of Atwari Upazila Nirbahi Officer on Thursday afternoon and called the heads of other government offices of the upazila there. Later, he held a meeting with them in the conference room of the UNO office. However, the UNO was not present there. The argument between Sarjis Alam and the BNP leader took place right after the meeting ended.