Suspended Madrasa teacher 'commits suicide' in Narayanganj

A madrasa teacher suspended for allegedly engaging in homosexual activity has reportedly killed himself in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj, reports UNB.

Deceased Abdur Rahman, 30, was a teacher of Charitaluk Darulhuda Alim Madrasah and Shishu Sanad orphanage.

According to locals, Abdur Rahman was suspended upon accusations of rape and homosexuality by the principal of the madrasa on Friday.

Unable to handle the allegation, Abdur Rahman might have committed suicide by taking poison in the madrasah premises on Saturday after Sehri, they said.

Several teachers from the madrasah took him to Rupganj Upazila Health Complex.