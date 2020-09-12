Suspended OC Pradeep shifted to Chattogram central jail

The recently suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das was taken from Cox’s Bazar district jail to Chattogram central jail on Saturday morning, reports BSS.
He was sent to Chattogram jail with necessary security as he will be placed before the court there on Monday in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Md Mokammel Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar district jail on Saturday.
ACC filed a case against Pradeep and his wife Chumki Karon for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and siphoning off money on 23 August.
ACC assistant director Riaz Uddin filed the case with the commission’s integrated district office Chattogram-2, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told BSS.
The national anti-graft watchdog found that Pradeep and his wife accumulated wealth worth over Taka 39.5 million beyond their known sources of income, he said.
According to the case statement, the accused in collusion with each other accumulated the wealth illegally and laundered money.
About one year ago, the national anti-graft agency had initiated the inquiry against Pradeep, now arrested in a case over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.