Suspended OC Pradeep shifted to Chattogram central jail

The recently suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das was taken from Cox’s Bazar district jail to Chattogram central jail on Saturday morning, reports BSS.

He was sent to Chattogram jail with necessary security as he will be placed before the court there on Monday in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Md Mokammel Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar district jail on Saturday.

ACC filed a case against Pradeep and his wife Chumki Karon for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and siphoning off money on 23 August.