Sylhet floods: 700,000 people stranded amid continuous rain

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days has worsened the flood situation in Sylhet for the second time in just 20 days.

Nearly 700,000 people in the Sylhet metropolitan area and throughout the district are now stranded.

In the metropolitan area alone, 50,000 people across 21 wards have been affected by flooding, according to Sylhet district administration sources.

Sylhet experienced the first phase of flooding on 27 May, affecting approximately 700,000 people across all upazilas. The water had not fully receded when heavy rainfall and hill torrents hit again on 15 June, worsening the situation by Eid day ( 17 June).

Heavy rainfall on Eid-ul-Azha morning was briefly followed by a recession, but rain resumed from Tuesday dawn, causing significant overflows in all rivers and streams in Sylhet. On Eid day, water levels were above danger points at two river locations. By Tuesday morning, water levels at four rivers were above danger points at six locations.