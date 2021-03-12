Sylhet-3 lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad laid to rest

Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, MP for Sylhet-3 constituency, was laid to rest in Fenchuganj upazila on Friday, reports UNB.
The 66-year-old politician died from Covid-19 on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital.
The three-time MP was receiving treatment at the hospital since Sunday and tested for Covid-19 on Monday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at Kasim Ali Government Model High School at 5:15pm. Later, Samad was buried at his family graveyard at Fenchuganj's Nurpur.
Earlier, his body was brought to the upazila by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter at 12:00pm.
The helicopter landed on the helipad of the NGFF playground. From there, Samad body's was taken to Nurpur Borobari by ambulance.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at Samad's death.
In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.