Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad dies of Covid-19

Member of parliament from Sylhet-3 constituency and Sylhet district Awami League (AL) vice-president Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Thursday.

The deceased lawmaker Mahmud took coronavirus vaccine jab on 10 February, said his personal secretary Julhas Ahmed.

He said Mahmud Us Samad came to Dhaka on 7 March. He felt ill and get admitted in a private hospital on the same day. He was tested positive for coronavirus on 8 March.