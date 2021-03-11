Bangladesh

Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad dies of Covid-19

Prothom Alo English Desk
Member of parliament from Sylhet-3 constituency and Sylhet district Awami League (AL) vice-president Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Thursday.

The deceased lawmaker Mahmud took coronavirus vaccine jab on 10 February, said his personal secretary Julhas Ahmed.

He said Mahmud Us Samad came to Dhaka on 7 March. He felt ill and get admitted in a private hospital on the same day. He was tested positive for coronavirus on 8 March.

After his situation deteriorated, the lawmaker was taken into ventilation. He passed away at around 1:30pm Thursday.

BSS adds: prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate condolence message, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud.

