Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad dies of Covid-19

Member of parliament from Sylhet-3 constituency and Sylhet district Awami League (AL) vice-president Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Thursday.
The deceased lawmaker Mahmud took coronavirus vaccine jab on 10 February, said his personal secretary Julhas Ahmed.
He said Mahmud Us Samad came to Dhaka on 7 March. He felt ill and get admitted in a private hospital on the same day. He was tested positive for coronavirus on 8 March.
After his situation deteriorated, the lawmaker was taken into ventilation. He passed away at around 1:30pm Thursday.
BSS adds: prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud.
In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
In a separate condolence message, Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mahmud.