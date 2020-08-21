Sylhet City Corporation official dies of COVID-19

Sylhet City Corporation official Syed Mizan Ahmed died after being infected with the novel coronavirus early Friday, reports news agency UNB.
He died in the Isolation center of Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed District Hospital at 1 am.
Residential medical officer of the hospital Jonmejoy Dutta confirmed the matter.
Mizan Ahmed was also suffering from kidney problems, Jonmejoy Dutta added.
Meanwhile, health authorities on Friday detected 2,401 new COVID-19 patients which increased the number of total cases to 290,360 since the first detection of the disease on 8 March.
Besides, 39 more people died from the virus infection across the country in the last 24 hours raising the death tally to 3,861.