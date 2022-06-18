Local News

Sylhet suffers from candle crisis

Correspondent
Sylhet
Floods along with onrush of upstream water submerge different areas in Sylhet. The picture was taken from Taltala in Sylhet on 16 June.
Floods along with onrush of upstream water submerge different areas in Sylhet. The picture was taken from Taltala in Sylhet on 16 June. Anis Mahmud

Power supply in Sylhet has completely been suspended on Saturday to avoid accidents. But many heavily flooded areas of the district have been without electricity since Thursday.

The flood affected people are completely dependent on candles. But now there is a shortage of candles in many areas of Sylhet. People are searching in theirs and neighbouring localities for candles amid the flood but are returning home empty handed.

Moreover, many shops have remained closed due to the flood, which has worsened the candle crisis.

Rabeya Khatun, a resident of Sylhet’s Ghasitula, was seen at the city’s Rikabi Bazar area on Friday night. She and her husband couldn’t find any candles in her area and hence came to Rikabi Bazar to purchase some candles.

Md Jashim Ahmed, a grocery shop owner at Rikabi Bazar, said the demand for candles and match boxes have increased. Many are buying two-three packets of candles. But the price hasn’t changed.

Shahjalal area’s resident Sabbir Alam arrived at the Dargah Gate area to buy two packets of candles. He said, “Almost all businesses at Shahjalal are shut down. I searched at Subhanighat and other areas but couldn’t find candles anywhere. Finally, I found some candles here.”

Read more from Local News
Post Comment