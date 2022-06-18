Sylhet suffers from candle crisis

Moreover, many shops have remained closed due to the flood, which has worsened the candle crisis.
Rabeya Khatun, a resident of Sylhet’s Ghasitula, was seen at the city’s Rikabi Bazar area on Friday night. She and her husband couldn’t find any candles in her area and hence came to Rikabi Bazar to purchase some candles.
Md Jashim Ahmed, a grocery shop owner at Rikabi Bazar, said the demand for candles and match boxes have increased. Many are buying two-three packets of candles. But the price hasn’t changed.
Shahjalal area’s resident Sabbir Alam arrived at the Dargah Gate area to buy two packets of candles. He said, “Almost all businesses at Shahjalal are shut down. I searched at Subhanighat and other areas but couldn’t find candles anywhere. Finally, I found some candles here.”