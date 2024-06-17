Eid festivities dampened: Sunamganj faces flooding

Heavy rainfall and swelling hill torrents have caused the Surma River to overflow, leading to widespread flooding on Eid-ul-Azha day in Sunamganj municipality.

Many streets are submerged under knee-deep water, causing immense sufferings to residents as water has entered homes and shops.

Despite the adverse weather, Eid prayers were performed at various Eidgahs in the city amid the rain.

The Surma River is currently flowing 17 cm above the danger level at Shologhor point, inundating low-lying areas. Additionally, a storm accompanied by lightning has resulted in power outages since last night.

The Sunamganj Power Department reported that the 33 kV line is down, and repair efforts are delayed due to ongoing inclement weather.