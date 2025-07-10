Floods submerge Feni villages again, Army joins rescue efforts
New areas in Parshuram, Fulgazi and Chhagalnaiya upazilas of Feni district are being submerged as flood control dams at 21 points along the Muhuri, Kuhua and Silonia rivers collapsed due to heavy rainfall and upstream flow from India.
The flooding caused damages to homes, roads and croplands, leaving hundreds of thousands of people waterlogged.
The floodwaters are rising in Feni Sadar while the flood situation in Chhagalnaiya and Fulgazi upazilas remained largely unchanged in terms of water levels.
In Parshuram, the water levels have slightly receded and the scale of damage is becoming clearer. Power supply remained disrupted in several parts of the upazila, aggravating the fears of a repeat of last year’s floods.
Rabiul Hasan, a resident of Dakshin Satra area in Chhagalnaiya, said, “The water began rushing in overnight and by morning more areas were submerged. The strong current is sweeping away everything just like last year.”
“Even when governments change, our fate does not,” he lamented.
Echoing Rabiul, another resident from Fulgazi’s Anandapur area Mohaymin Tajim said, “We’re helpless once again like last year. The current is too strong and water is entering houses rapidly.”
Another flood-hit resident Zahirul Islam said, “Transportation is halted due to submerged roads. There's no electricity or mobile network, and we haven’t received any dry food or administrative aid yet. Every year, we suffer due to poor maintenance by the Water Development Board.”
According to the Water Development Board, breaches at 10 points along the Muhuri River, six points along the Kuhua, and five along the Silonia have flooded at least 55 villages.
On Wednesday night, new breaches were reported in Anandapur (Fulgazi), and Rejumiya, Betaka and Satra areas of Chhagalnaiya.
Officials estimate that more than 50,000 people are currently marooned across four upazilas of the district.
Md Mojibur Rahman, acting officer at Feni met office, said the district has experienced continuous moderate to heavy rainfall for four days.
In the past 24 hours till 3:00 pm Thursday, 63.1 millimeters of rainfall was recorded and light rain is likely to continue into Friday.
The Feni Power Distribution Board and Rural Electrification Board reported that electricity supply remains suspended in many flooded areas and businesses as meters and substations have been submerged. Restoration will depend on safety and water levels.
Parshuram Palli Bidyut Deputy General Manager Md Sohel Akhtar said about 60 per cent of the area’s 33,000 power consumers have been cut off. Full restoration will take time due to damage to the power lines.
Abul Kashem, sub-divisional engineer at the Water Development Board, said water levels were about two meters below the danger level at 1:00 pm Thursday but flooding continues through the breaches. Repairs will begin once the water recedes.
Feni Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said more than 100,000 people are now affected in Parshuram, Fulgazi, Chhagalnaiya and Feni Sadar.
The Army has been deployed to assist with rescue and relief, and Tk 1.7 million (Tk 17 lakh) has been allocated for emergency relief across six upazilas, he said.
As of 1:00 pm Thursday, the Bangladesh Army began rescue operations using speedboats. Relief and rescue efforts are being expanded across the affected areas in phases, according to an army source.