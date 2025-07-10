Floods submerge Feni villages again, Army joins rescue efforts

New areas in Parshuram, Fulgazi and Chhagalnaiya upazilas of Feni district are being submerged as flood control dams at 21 points along the Muhuri, Kuhua and Silonia rivers collapsed due to heavy rainfall and upstream flow from India.

The flooding caused damages to homes, roads and croplands, leaving hundreds of thousands of people waterlogged.

The floodwaters are rising in Feni Sadar while the flood situation in Chhagalnaiya and Fulgazi upazilas remained largely unchanged in terms of water levels.

In Parshuram, the water levels have slightly receded and the scale of damage is becoming clearer. Power supply remained disrupted in several parts of the upazila, aggravating the fears of a repeat of last year’s floods.