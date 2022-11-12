BGB seizes crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 114.6m in Teknaf
Prothom Alo English Desk
Yaba and crystal methFile photo
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday claimed to have seized drugs worth nearly Tk 114.6 million in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports news agency UNB.
Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB intercepted a boat carrying a suspected smuggler in the Naf river of Teknaf upazila at around 6:50 pm heading towards the Beribadh area, said Lt. Col. Sheikh Khalid Md. Iftekhar, Commander of BGB-2 battalion.
At one stage the BGB members challenged the boat.
Sensing danger, the man on the boat escaped but the BGB men seized a bag containing 2.11 kg of crystal meth and 30,000 yaba worth Tk 114.6 million, Sheikh Khalid Md. Iftekhar added.