BGB seizes crystal meth, yaba worth Tk 114.6m in Teknaf

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday claimed to have seized drugs worth nearly Tk 114.6 million in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports news agency UNB.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB intercepted a boat carrying a suspected smuggler in the Naf river of Teknaf upazila at around 6:50 pm heading towards the Beribadh area, said Lt. Col. Sheikh Khalid Md. Iftekhar, Commander of BGB-2 battalion.