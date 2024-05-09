Risky movement on dilapidated Jashore-Jhenaidah highway

Potholes and bumps have appeared due to the movement of heavy vehicles on the Jashore-Jhenaidah highway. The road looks like waves from both sides. In some places, the uneven elevated portions of the road look like a road divider. Vehicles move along this road amid massive risks. Road accidents are frequent on this road.

The Jhenaidah portion of the Jashore-Jhenaidah highway has been dilapidated for the last four months. However, the situation has further worsened over the last 15 days as a large section of the road has become unusable after the bitumen used on the roads melted due to the severe heat wave.

This road falls under the Dhaka-Khulna highway. The Khulna-bound buses used to take this road before the opening of the Padma Bridge. The Khulna-bound buses now run through Bhanga in Faridpur, Gopalganj and Bagerhat and Jashore-bound buses run through Bhanga, Gopalganj and Narail.