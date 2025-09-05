‘There's no skull, don’t press’, how is that medical student Akib now?

A similar photo had circulated four years earlier of Chittagong Medical College student Mahadi J Akib. During a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Akib had sustained a serious head injury.

Physicians had kept part of his skull under the skin of his abdomen, and a bandage on his head carried the same warning.

Mahadi J Akib has recovered and returned to a normal life now. He is in the final year of MBBS at Chittagong Medical College. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he shared his experience of returning home from hospital and resuming regular life.