‘There's no skull, don’t press’, how is that medical student Akib now?
A photograph of Chittagong University student Mamun Mia, who was injured in a clash between university students and local villagers, recently spread on the social media.
In the picture, a bandage wrapped around Mamun’s head bears the words, “There's no skull, don’t press.” The warning was written because part of his skull had been removed and preserved in a freezer.
A similar photo had circulated four years earlier of Chittagong Medical College student Mahadi J Akib. During a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Akib had sustained a serious head injury.
Physicians had kept part of his skull under the skin of his abdomen, and a bandage on his head carried the same warning.
Mahadi J Akib has recovered and returned to a normal life now. He is in the final year of MBBS at Chittagong Medical College. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, he shared his experience of returning home from hospital and resuming regular life.
On the night of 29 October 2021, a clash broke out at the main dormitory of Chittagong Medical College between two factions of the Chhatra League, one loyal to former Chattogram mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and the other to former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.
The next day on 30 October, there was an attack on Mahadi J Akib. Following the incident, the college was declared closed indefinitely.
Akib underwent two surgeries at Chittagong Medical College Hospital. He recalled, “As far as I can remember, I regained consciousness a day later. After the first surgery, I had gone back to my home. But, when I traveled to the hospital and went back home, I felt severe pain in my head.”
He added, “My senses were fine, but I used to feel pain occasionally. I continued medication for about a year. My second surgery was in March 2022. Now I’m fine and I don’t feel the pain anymore. My exams are over, so I’m staying at my family home in Cumilla with my parents and brother.”
Akib said he has seen the viral photo of Mamun, who was injured in the clash between Chittagong university students and local villagers, with the “There's no skull, don’t press” message.
He said, “I saw Mamun’s picture on Facebook. Back in the time of my incident, a similar photo of me was being shared too. Seeing the photo I could relate to his situation. I also inquired about his condition.”
According to Akib, such patients often feel drowsy and dizzy for days, “I went through the same. How quickly Mamun recovers depends on the severity of the head injury. Hopefully, Mamun too will return to a normal life soon.”
Last Sunday, during the clash at Chittagong University, sociology student Mamun Mia was struck on the head with a sharp weapon. He was taken to city’s Parkview Hospital in critical condition and underwent a surgery the same night. Afterwards, he was placed on life support, which was removed on Monday evening. On Wednesday afternoon, he was shifted to a cabin.
Speaking on his nephew’s physical condition, Mamun’s maternal uncle, Mohammad Nazmul Talukdar, said, “For now, Mamun is on a liquid diet and can recognise people around him. But sometimes he mixes up words. The physicians have said it will take time for him to fully recover. At times, he still writhes in pain.”