Banned Chhatra League leader attends father’s funeral in shackles in Jhalakathi
A detained leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Jhalakathi attended his father’s funeral on parole while wearing leg irons. The Chhatra League leader named Rakibul Islam Jamaddar, 25, serves as the organising secretary of Subidpur Union Chhatra League unit in Nalchity upazila.
The funeral prayer for Rakibul’s father, Mosharraf Jamaddar, was held on Thursday evening in Kamdebpur village under Subidpur Union. He was later buried in their family graveyard.
Rakibul was granted temporary parole to attend the funeral. He took part in the namaz-e-janaza while wearing shackles on his feet. After the allotted time expired, he was taken back to prison under police escort later that night.
Police and family members said Rakibul Islam has been in jail for nearly a month after being arrested in a political case. Following his father’s death on Thursday morning, the family applied to the authorities for parole.
After completing the necessary procedures, approval was granted for his temporary release. He was allowed to attend the funeral under police supervision. When Rakibul arrived at his home to attend his father’s funeral, the atmosphere grew heavy with the cries of grieving relatives.
According to police and eyewitnesses account, Rakibul was wearing leg irons during the funeral, though he was not handcuffed. After the funeral and burial were completed, he was handed back to prison authorities in accordance with the specified timeframe.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Nalchity Police Station, Ariful Alam, said Rakibul was released on parole for a specific period following administrative approval based on the family’s application. He remained under police guard throughout and was sent back to prison after completing the formalities.
Regarding why the accused was kept in shackles even during the funeral, the OC said there is no provision to release an accused on parole for more than 12 hours. Police must return the accused to prison authorities in the same condition in which they were received from the jail. Therefore, there was no opportunity to remove the shackles.
Nalchity Upazila Chhatra League unit president Anik Rahman Sardar said, “The loss of a father is deeply painful for any child. Being able to attend the funeral on parole was undoubtedly an emotional moment. We demand Rakibul’s unconditional release.”