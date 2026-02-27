Banned Chhatra League leader attends father’s funeral in shackles in Jhalakathi

A detained leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Jhalakathi attended his father’s funeral on parole while wearing leg irons. The Chhatra League leader named Rakibul Islam Jamaddar, 25, serves as the organising secretary of Subidpur Union Chhatra League unit in Nalchity upazila.

The funeral prayer for Rakibul’s father, Mosharraf Jamaddar, was held on Thursday evening in Kamdebpur village under Subidpur Union. He was later buried in their family graveyard.

Rakibul was granted temporary parole to attend the funeral. He took part in the namaz-e-janaza while wearing shackles on his feet. After the allotted time expired, he was taken back to prison under police escort later that night.