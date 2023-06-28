23 km tailback on the highway of Bangabandhu Bridge

A 23-kilometre traffic jam stretching from Bikramhati in Tangail sadar upazila up to the Bangabandhu Bridge was noticed at the time of this report being prepared around 9:30am. This has caused troubles to the home-bound people.

Police said a pickup van went out of order on the Bangabandhu Bridge on Wednesday morning. It took more than an hour to remove the damaged vehicle.

So, the bridge authorities kept the toll collection closed from 4:15am to 4:53am. Earlier, the toll collection had been disrupted several more times causing the traffic jam.