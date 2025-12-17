Jamaat leader disrupt play named ‘Muktijuddher Golpe Razakarer Paath’ on Victory Day

Abdur Rahim, upazila ameer of Jamaat, said, "As a Muslim, I could not accept the performance with the actor wearing a kurta and cap. That is why we protested and sought an explanation. The issue was later resolved at the mediation of the UNO and the OC."

College principal Mohammad Ashraf Uddin said, "It was a misunderstanding. Later, everyone worked together to resolve the matter."

Ramgati police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Liton Dewan said, "At the end of the programme, a play depicting incidents between freedom fighters and razakars during the Liberation War was staged. One group objected to the use of a kurta and a cap in the performance. After a brief argument, the issue was settled peacefully."