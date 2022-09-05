Farmers block highway demanding fertiliser as per need

Later, the farmers called their demonstration off as the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and local representatives assured them of meeting their demand.

The farmers alleged they are not getting the fertiliser as per their demand though the period of spreading fertiliser to Ropa Aman field is passing.

A group of farmers gathered in front of M/S Hayder Traders today, Monday, morning to purchase the fertiliser. As the godown didn't open even at 9:00am, they started protesting blocking the highway, they added.