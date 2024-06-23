Locals rush to catch Russell’s vipers after AL leader’s bounty announcement

Following the announcement of a Tk 50,000 bounty for catching a Russell’s viper alive, residents along the Padma riverbank in Faridpur have become desperate to capture the snakes.

Last Thursday, Shah Md. Ishtiak Arif, general secretary of the Faridpur district unit of the governing Awami League, announced the Tk 50,000 bounty for each live Russell’s viper in the Kotwali area of Faridpur.