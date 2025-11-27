At least 25 injured after BNP-Jamaat clash over election campaigning in Ishwardi
A clash broke out between BNP and Jamaat activists in Ishwardi, Pabna, over election campaigning on Thursday afternoon. Jamaat claims that BNP supporters attacked them during their campaign. BNP, however, says that local villagers jointly chased the Jamaat supporters.
At least 25 people from both sides were injured in the incident, which took place in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union. Seven of the injured were taken to the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while the others received primary treatment at various private clinics.
According to party sources, in the Pabna-4 (Ishwardi–Atgharia) constituency, BNP’s nominated candidate is Habibur Rahman, adviser to the party chairperson and convenor of the district BNP. Jamaat’s candidate is the district Jamaat amir, Abu Taleb Mondal. For the past several days, supporters of the two sides had been embroiled in disputes in Char Gargari village. Two days ago, they had an argument that escalated into scuffles.
Speaking to local residents and eyewitnesses, it was learned that on Thursday afternoon Jamaat’s candidate, Abu Taleb Mondal, went to the area for campaign outreach. When they reached Alhajj Mor in the village, supporters of the BNP candidate obstructed them. After a brief exchange of heated words and scuffles, the Jamaat candidate left. On his way back, however, another clash broke out between the two sides in the village’s Mridhapara neighborhood. During this time, several shots were reportedly fired, and several motorcycles along with the Jamaat candidate’s vehicle were vandalised. At least 25 people from both sides were injured. Local residents later rescued them and took them to the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and various private healthcare facilities.
Regarding the incident, Jamaat candidate Abu Taleb Mondal alleged that they had gone to the village as part of their pre-scheduled campaign programme, accompanied by about 150 motorcycles. On their way back, supporters of BNP candidate Habibur Rahman attacked them and opened fire. Several motorcycles were vandalised. He claimed that at least 50 of their supporters were injured, including six who suffered gunshot wounds. Those hit by bullets were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, while others are receiving treatment locally.
BNP candidate Habibur Rahman, speaking over the phone, said that Jamaat’s female activists had been going door to door in the village, promising “tickets to heaven” in exchange for votes. Local BNP leaders protested this. In response, Jamaat’s candidate and district amir, Abu Taleb Mondal, allegedly stormed the village with an armed convoy.
They assaulted two BNP activists. At that point, villagers gathered and chased them. Jamaat supporters then fired shots and assaulted BNP activists. Several BNP activists were injured; one has been sent to Dhaka, and others are being treated at different hospitals.
Ishwardi Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge (OC), ASM Abdun Nur, said that they arrived at the scene upon receiving the report and attempted to bring the situation under control. The situation is now normal, and police have been deployed in the area. However, no complaint has been filed yet. Legal action will be taken if a complaint is lodged.