At least 25 injured after BNP-Jamaat clash over election campaigning in Ishwardi

According to party sources, in the Pabna-4 (Ishwardi–Atgharia) constituency, BNP’s nominated candidate is Habibur Rahman, adviser to the party chairperson and convenor of the district BNP. Jamaat’s candidate is the district Jamaat amir, Abu Taleb Mondal. For the past several days, supporters of the two sides had been embroiled in disputes in Char Gargari village. Two days ago, they had an argument that escalated into scuffles.

Speaking to local residents and eyewitnesses, it was learned that on Thursday afternoon Jamaat’s candidate, Abu Taleb Mondal, went to the area for campaign outreach. When they reached Alhajj Mor in the village, supporters of the BNP candidate obstructed them. After a brief exchange of heated words and scuffles, the Jamaat candidate left. On his way back, however, another clash broke out between the two sides in the village’s Mridhapara neighborhood. During this time, several shots were reportedly fired, and several motorcycles along with the Jamaat candidate’s vehicle were vandalised. At least 25 people from both sides were injured. Local residents later rescued them and took them to the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex and various private healthcare facilities.