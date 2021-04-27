Teen kills herself 5 days after wedding

A newlywed girl allegedly committed suicide just five days after her wedding in the village of Hossainpur in Chandpur’s Shahrashti upazila.

She was identified as Meem Akter, 18, daughter of Monir Hossain of Saldhar village in Comilla's Kotwali.

Shahrashti police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mannan said Meem used to live at her grandparents’ house in Hossainpur village, where she got into an affair with Fahim.

On 21 April, her family members came to know about affair and get them married that very night. Meem was supposed to be taken to her in-laws' house after Eid.