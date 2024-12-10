Mashrafe among 645 sued for attack, vandalism in Narail

Former Awami League lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been sued in a case filed on charges of assault, beating up and vandalism.

Mashrafe has been made the prime accused in the case.

Key organiser of Students Against Discrimination in Narail, Kazi Yazur Rahman filed the case as the plaintiff with the Lohagora police station naming 295 people and accusing 300-350 others on Monday night.

According to the case statement, protesting students and people thronged the Lakshmipasha Adarsha Bidyalay in Lohagara upazila as part of the movement on 4 August.

The accused stopped and intimidated them and at one point dispersed the protesters.

Later, at around 10:30 am that day, the accused carried out an attack on the protesting students and people on the Lakshmipasha bridge and stabbed them. The saboteurs also explode crude bombs at the spot. They also vandalised the houses nearby and set some easy-bikes on fire.