Mashrafe among 645 sued for attack, vandalism in Narail
Former Awami League lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been sued in a case filed on charges of assault, beating up and vandalism.
Mashrafe has been made the prime accused in the case.
Key organiser of Students Against Discrimination in Narail, Kazi Yazur Rahman filed the case as the plaintiff with the Lohagora police station naming 295 people and accusing 300-350 others on Monday night.
According to the case statement, protesting students and people thronged the Lakshmipasha Adarsha Bidyalay in Lohagara upazila as part of the movement on 4 August.
The accused stopped and intimidated them and at one point dispersed the protesters.
Later, at around 10:30 am that day, the accused carried out an attack on the protesting students and people on the Lakshmipasha bridge and stabbed them. The saboteurs also explode crude bombs at the spot. They also vandalised the houses nearby and set some easy-bikes on fire.
The accused includes attackers, the persons who ordered the attack, and the person who plotted the plan. Some of the accused also threatened plaintiff Yazur Rahman on 14 July and two days later they assaulted Students Against Discrimination activists Sheikh Sajeeb and injured him critically.
Among the accused are – Masharafe’s father Golam Mortaza, former Lohagara upazila chairmen AKM Foyzul Haque, Shikder Abdul Hannan and Syed Foyzul Amir, former municipality mayor Mashiur Rahman and Lohagara upazila Awami League president Munshi Alauddin. The list of accused also includes nine union parishad chairmen and leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League in Lohagara upazila.
Mashrafe has also been accused in another case filed with the Narail Sadar police station on the same allegations.
Confirming the matter, Lohagara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Ashiqur Rahman said the case was recorded on the basis of the statement of the plaintiff. Legal actions will be taken in this regard.