Sudden storm in Thakurgaon, three die
A sudden storm has swept over Baliadangi Upazila of Thakurgaon Saturday morning, causing deaths of at least three people and damages to hundreds of houses.
According to locals, the storm wreaked havoc in the area for 10-12 minutes from around 5:00am. Some 20 villages were affected in the storm, with more than 3000 houses being damaged and 40 electricity poles uprooted.
Afsana Kawsar, upazila nirbahi officer of Baliadangi, told Prothom Alo that they visited the affected areas and were assessing the losses.
Upazila agriculture officer Sajjad Hossain said paddy, maize, green chili fields, and mango orchards suffered extensive damages. The losses were yet to be ascertained. The field level agriculture officers were visiting the areas.
Kamrul Islam, assistant general manager of Baliadangi regional office of Palli Bidyut Somitee, said more than 40 power supply poles were uprooted, while trees fell on the supply line in some areas. They were working to restore the supply line.
The deceased are – Farida Begum, 40, wife of Painul Islam; Zaheda Begum, 50, wife of Dabirul Islam from from Shaldanga village; and Md Nayee, 2, from Nayapara village.