Three missing fishermen rescued

Coastguard rescued three fishermen who went missing from the trawlers that capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm early Saturday, reports UNB.

At least 18 trawlers sank and 100 fishermen managed to swim ashore or were rescued by other fishermen during the storm at 5:00am.

The rescued fishermen are Abdullah, and Yakub Ali from Rampal upazila, and Raju Sheikh, from Mongla upazila in Bagerhat, said lieutenant commander Abdur Rahman (media officer) of Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters.