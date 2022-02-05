Three missing fishermen rescued

They were rescued during a search operation conducted by Dublar Char outpost of Coast Guard and were given primary medications, he said.
“The rescue operation is ongoing and the local forest office and boat owners’ association are being contacted to confirm whether any more fishing boats or fishermen still remain missing”, he said.
Earlier, Pralad Chandra Roy, in-charge of Dublarchar forest camp in the eastern parts of the Sundarbans, said a sudden rainstorm hit the area around 10:00pm on Friday.
Ten fishing trawlers sank within 8 kms of Dublar Char and 8 fishing trawlers capsized in different areas of the Bay of Bengal, 45 kms off Dublar Char.
He also said that a large quantity of dried fish worth Tk 20 million was damaged during the storm.