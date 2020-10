A 26-year-old tourist drowned while taking bath in Sahasradhara lake in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Friday, reports news agency UNB quoting a fire official.

Mahfuz bin Iqbal was taking a bath in the lake along with five of his friends when he was swept away by strong water currents, said Shariful Islam, the station officer of Sitakunda fire services.

His body was fished out by divers around 5:00pm, he said.