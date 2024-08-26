173 missing in fire at Gazi Tyre Factory
At least 173 people are missing in the fire that broke out at the Gazi Tyre Factory in the Rupganj area of Narayanganj. However, none of them are factory workers, authorities claimed.
It is assumed that the missing persons came here for looting or for some other purpose.
The families and relatives of the missing persons thronged in front of the burnt down factory Monday afternoon. Following that, the Fire Service and Civil Defence took the initiative to make a list of the missing persons. As of 2:45 pm, there were 173 names on the list.
Fire Service and Civil Defence director (Dhaka) Lieutenant Colonel Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo that they were preparing the list on demand from the relatives and families of the missing persons. After completing the list, they will hand it over to the police.
The police will investigate the list and will provide the official information over the matter, he said adding “As of 2:00 pm today, no casualties have been reported in the incident.”
The fire service official further said there was still a fire in a six-storey building of the factory at around 2:00 pm. However, it was not possible then to go inside the building as the fire was yet to be brought under full control.
The fire fighters will enter the building and look for bodies after the fire is completely doused. So far, some 12 firefighting units have been deployed at the scene, he added.
Meanwhile, Prothom Alo spoke to at least 20 of the relatives of missing persons who gathered in front of the factory. They say the missing persons went to the factory at different times yesterday, Sunday. There has been no trace of these people since then. Their mobile phones have been switched off since last night. None of them work there.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, homemaker Mst. Rubi said her husband Md. Sajib, 26, has been missing since 9:00 pm yesterday. He is from the Murapara Ganganagar area of the upazila. He is a mason by profession.
Rubi said, “Sajib came here after hearing that the factory was being looted. I spoke to him for the last time at 9:00 pm. He was still inside the factory at the time. He went missing afterwards.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rupganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ahsan Mahmud said the government would take actions for the arson attack and looting. They are on alert to avert any similar situation again in the area.