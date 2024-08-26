173 missing in fire at Gazi Tyre Factory

At least 173 people are missing in the fire that broke out at the Gazi Tyre Factory in the Rupganj area of Narayanganj. However, none of them are factory workers, authorities claimed.

It is assumed that the missing persons came here for looting or for some other purpose.

The families and relatives of the missing persons thronged in front of the burnt down factory Monday afternoon. Following that, the Fire Service and Civil Defence took the initiative to make a list of the missing persons. As of 2:45 pm, there were 173 names on the list.