TTE Shafiqul back to work

Shafiqul Islam, the traveling ticket examiner (TTE) of Bangladesh Railway who was temporarily suspended for fining three relatives of the railways minister, has returned to his work on Tuesday, after days of dramatic moves on his suspension. He was assigned to the Chilahati-bound Rupsha Express train.

Besides, a probe body is still looking into the TTE suspension saga. Sajedul Islam, an assistant transport officer (ATO) of railway’s Pakshi division and chief of the probe body, said they would submit their findings on the fixed date, Wednesday.