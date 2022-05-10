TTE Shafiqul back to work

TTE Shafiqul went to the TTE headquarters in Ishwardi in the morning. After completing necessary formalities, he boarded the Rupsha Express train to discharge duties at 11:55 am.
Shafiqul said he is happy to get his job back and expressed firm commitment to discharge duties properly in the coming days.
Earlier on Monday noon, he formally joined work at the TTE headquarters.
Shafiqul fined three relatives of railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan for travelling without ticket. Soon after the incident, he was suspended on allegation of misbehaving with the trio.
The incident came to the fore and took dramatic turns in the following days. The minister initially denied the passengers to be his relatives, but later was compelled to backtrack and admit them.
In the face of widespread criticism, the authorities revoked the suspension order of TTE Shafiqul and served a show-cause notice to the officer who issued the suspension order.
Besides, a committee was formed to investigate the incident.