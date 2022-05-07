TTE suspended after fining relatives of railway minister

A Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of a train has been suspended after three relatives of the railway minister were fined for failing to show tickets, sources have said.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Three passengers boarded an AC berth of Dhaka-bound train from Pabna without tickets.

When Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) came, they introduced themselves as relatives of railway minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

TTE Shafiqul Islam fined them for travelling without tickets and they were also removed from the AC berth.

Following the incident, the TTE was given a suspension order over phone and he could not join work on Friday.

Shafiqul Islam is attached with the headquarters of railway’s west zone in Ishwardi.