Dhaka-Chattogram highway blocked for 1.5 hours in protest of Apratim's murder

Students of Comilla University have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and staged protests demanding justice for the murder of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim and the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

After Apratim’s first namaz-e-janaza) at the Comilla University’s central field at 10:00 am on Sunday, the students marched to the Kotbari area of the highway.

At that time, they chanted various slogans. Around 11:30 am, the students took positions on both lanes of the highway in the Nandanpur area of Kotbari Bishwa Road and staged a protest. They left the highway at 12:50 pm after giving a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of those involved in the murder.