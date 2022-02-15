Turtle lays 110 eggs in daylight in St. Martin's Island

It was half-past two on 12 February afternoon. Tourists were thronging the West Beach area of St. Martin's Island. Stray dogs were roaming around. All of a sudden, a turtle appeared on rocks at the beach. Deifying all the odds, the reptile started approaching the sand and stopped near an umbrella seat, locally known as Kitkot chair.

The turtle then started digging the sand and hollowed out a two-foot hole. Then, it started laying eggs one after another. The mother turtle laid 110 eggs in one and a half hours. She then covered the hole with sand and returned to the sea at around 4:00pm.

Officials at the environment department said mother turtle usually lays eggs in a noise free atmosphere at night. It is rear turtle lays eggs in daylight and no one has noticed such a thing for over a decade. And, it was an olive redly turtle that laid eggs on that day.