Two UK returnees jailed for violating quarantine rules in Sylhet

A special mobile court in Sylhet has sentenced two UK returnees to a week in jail for violating quarantine rules, reports UNB.
They are - Abdun Nur, a 42-year-old resident of Goyashpur in Sunamganj's Chhatak, and Alam Hasan Rauf, 36, of Chanpur in Biswanath upazila. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
Police said Wednesday that the duo returned to Bangladesh from the UK on 22 March, along with 140 other passengers.
As per the government's instructions, they checked into Star Pacific Hotel in the city for a seven-day mandatory quarantine. During the quarantine period, their samples were also collected for Covid-19 test. However, they fled from the hotel before getting their Covid-19 report.
A mobile court led by executive magistrate Mohammad Mezbah Uddin tried them and sentenced them to seven days in prison for violating the quarantine rules.
On 22 March, nine UK returnees of a family also fled from a Sylhet hotel, which has been converted into an institutional quarantine centre. However, those nine people returned within 12 hours, the management of Britannia Hotel said.
Five adults in the group were fined Tk 18,000 each by a magistrate for violating the quarantine rules.