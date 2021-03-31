Two UK returnees jailed for violating quarantine rules in Sylhet

A special mobile court in Sylhet has sentenced two UK returnees to a week in jail for violating quarantine rules, reports UNB.

They are - Abdun Nur, a 42-year-old resident of Goyashpur in Sunamganj's Chhatak, and Alam Hasan Rauf, 36, of Chanpur in Biswanath upazila. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

Police said Wednesday that the duo returned to Bangladesh from the UK on 22 March, along with 140 other passengers.

As per the government's instructions, they checked into Star Pacific Hotel in the city for a seven-day mandatory quarantine. During the quarantine period, their samples were also collected for Covid-19 test. However, they fled from the hotel before getting their Covid-19 report.