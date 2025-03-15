1 dies, 2 injured in stampede at iftar event in Rohingya camp

A man was killed and two others were injured in a stampede during an iftar event attended by chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

The deceased, Neyamat Ullah, was the son of the late Sabi Mia from camp-4. The injured were identified as Asmat Ullah, son of Asad Ullah from the same camp, and Kalim Ullah, son of Basir Ahmed. Of them, Asmat Ullah was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Muhammad Arif Hossain said, “Three people were injured after falling from the hillside during the iftar event. Neyamat Ullah was rushed to a hospital where the on duty physician declared him dead.