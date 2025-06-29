Local News

Woman allegedly raped in Cumilla, case filed

Correspondent
Cumilla
A 25-year-old woman has allegedly been raped in a village in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla. In a case with the Muradnagar police station, she alleged that a man broke into her home forcefully and raped her.

The incident took place around 10:00 pm on Thursday, and the victim filed the case on Friday afternoon.

According to the woman, she had come to her parents' home with her children around 15 days ago. On Thursday night, a man named Fazor Ali (38) came to the house and asked her to open the door around 10:00 pm. As she refused, he broke down the door and raped her.

A neighbor said he called in the villagers after hearing loud noise from the residence on Thursday night. “Being frightened, I called in the people, who found the door broken. Later, we rescued the victim.”

A local resident, requesting anonymity, said the locals caught Fazor Ali at the scene and thrashed him there. He was later taken to a hospital in Cumilla town.

A video of the incident has since circulated on Facebook, drawing widespread criticism and concern.

Zahidur Rhaman, the officer-in-charge of the Muradnagar Police Station, told Prothom Alo that a manhunt is underway to apprehend the accused. They are hopeful he will be arrested soon.

