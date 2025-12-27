James concert cancelled in Faridpur after clashes leave 25 injured
A concert by popular Bangladeshi rock icon James, also known as Nagar Baul, was cancelled on Friday night following clashes at the Faridpur Zila School campus during the institution’s 185th anniversary celebrations, leaving at least 25 people injured.
The concert was scheduled to begin around 9:30pm on the school grounds as the closing event of the two-day programme. However, moments before the performance, a group of outsiders allegedly attempted to force their way into the venue after being denied entry.
According to witnesses, the agitators hurled bricks and stones and tried to take control of the stage. Students of Faridpur Zila School resisted, forcing the attackers to retreat. Several students were injured in the incident.
Around 10:00pm, convener of the organising committee Dr Mustafizur Rahman Shamim announced from the stage that the concert had been cancelled following instructions from the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner, citing the volatile situation.
Rajibul Hasan Khan, convener of the publicity and media sub-committee of the anniversary programme, said all preparations had been in place to ensure a successful concert, but the sudden attack led to chaos. He said at least 15 to 20 students of the school were injured by brickbats.
Considering the overall situation and on the directive of the district administration, the organisers were compelled to cancel the event, he added.
The two-day celebration began on Thursday morning with the hoisting of national and commemorative flags, rendition of the national anthem, oath-taking, and a colourful procession through the town featuring banners, festoons and horse-drawn carriages.
The programme was scheduled to conclude on Friday night with a raffle draw, cultural events and James’ performance.
Established in 1840 during British rule, Faridpur Zila School is one of the earliest government schools in the region.
For 185 years, the institution has played a significant role in the area’s education, culture and social movements, maintaining its reputation as one of the region’s leading schools.