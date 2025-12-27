James concert cancelled in Faridpur after clashes leave 25 injured

A concert by popular Bangladeshi rock icon James, also known as Nagar Baul, was cancelled on Friday night following clashes at the Faridpur Zila School campus during the institution’s 185th anniversary celebrations, leaving at least 25 people injured.

The concert was scheduled to begin around 9:30pm on the school grounds as the closing event of the two-day programme. However, moments before the performance, a group of outsiders allegedly attempted to force their way into the venue after being denied entry.