JCD leader killed, 15 injured in Brahmanbaria clash

A leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of BNP, was killed and at least 15 people were injured in a clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sohrab Mia, 28, son of late Chan Mia of Kathalkandi village and joint secretary of JCD's Chhatlapar union unit.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tapan Sarkar of the Sarail Circle said there had been tensions between the rival groups for several months over establishing dominance in the area, which ultimately led to Saturday's fatal clash.