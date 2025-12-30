“They just hacked without saying anything. They tied me to an electric pole with two people and hacked me. I kept saying, ‘Don’t beat me, don’t hurt me,’ but they didn’t listen.”

This is what Abu Sufian said while groaning in pain on his hospital bed. Abu Sufian is currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) in the capital. Last Wednesday, in Shibganj of Chapainawabganj, Abu Sufian was tied to an electric pole and severely injured with sharp weapons.

According to the family, Sufian protested against the harassment of a teenage girl who was their relative. The assailants sided with the youth accused of harassment and they then beat and hacked Sufian. Sufian claims he is involved with the politics of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while the assailants are linked to Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir.